Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) Shares Sold by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. reduced its holdings in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) by 13.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Canada Goose were worth $746,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Canada Goose by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 139,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,494,000 after buying an additional 45,160 shares during the last quarter. Nixon Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Canada Goose during the fourth quarter worth about $5,865,000. UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canada Goose in the 4th quarter worth about $3,721,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Canada Goose by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 136,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Canada Goose in the 1st quarter worth about $869,000. 44.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOS. TheStreet downgraded Canada Goose from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. CIBC decreased their price target on Canada Goose from C$67.00 to C$59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. OTR Global raised Canada Goose from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.86.

GOOS stock opened at $40.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.39, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.68. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.02 and a 12 month high of $50.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.76.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $208.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.67 million. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

