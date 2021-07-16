Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target Raised to C$52.00 at Scotiabank

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CNQ. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$49.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a C$52.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Tudor Pickering & Holt raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$45.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources to C$48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$48.40.

Shares of TSE CNQ opened at C$42.53 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$43.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.35, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of C$50.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.68. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52-week low of C$19.77 and a 52-week high of C$46.36.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.85 by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.15 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.07%.

In related news, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.01, for a total value of C$2,460,420.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,195,360 shares in the company, valued at C$90,025,127.52. Also, Senior Officer Darren Fichter sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.65, for a total transaction of C$159,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,075,851.35. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 216,274 shares of company stock worth $9,376,420.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

