Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Price Target Cut to $90.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Barclays from $93.00 to $90.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 24.04% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CP. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway to C$100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $80.40 to $80.60 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.60 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.40.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

NYSE CP opened at $72.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.51. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52-week low of $52.68 and a 52-week high of $83.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.89.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.21. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 31.95% and a net margin of 34.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1,132.6% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 56,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,538,000 after acquiring an additional 51,739 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 117,933 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,886,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.11% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Further Reading: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.