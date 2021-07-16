Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS) Short Interest Down 87.5% in June

Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 87.5% from the June 15th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Cannabis Sativa stock opened at $0.46 on Friday. Cannabis Sativa has a 1 year low of $0.32 and a 1 year high of $1.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.50.

Cannabis Sativa Company Profile

Cannabis Sativa, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides telemedicine online referral services for customers desiring medical marijuana cards in the United States. It operates through two segments, PrestoCorp and GKMP. The company offers PrestoDoctor, an online telemedicine platform, which provides access to physicians for getting a medical marijuana recommendation using video conferencing technology; and operates as a contract manufacturer of products containing hemp-based cannabidiol (CBD).

