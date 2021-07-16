Canterbury Park (NASDAQ:CPHC) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Canterbury Park Holding Co. (NASDAQ:CPHC)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $16.38. Canterbury Park shares last traded at $15.52, with a volume of 919 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Canterbury Park from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.50. The company has a market capitalization of $73.95 million, a PE ratio of 53.52 and a beta of 0.48.

Canterbury Park (NASDAQ:CPHC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Canterbury Park had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 2.67%. The business had revenue of $9.23 million during the quarter.

Canterbury Park Company Profile (NASDAQ:CPHC)

Canterbury Park Holding Corporation hosts pari-mutuel wagering on horse races and unbanked card games at its Canterbury park racetrack and card casino facility in Shakopee, Minnesota. The company operates through four segments: Horse Racing, Card Casino, Food and Beverage, and Development. The Horse Racing segment operates year-round simulcasting of horse races and wagering on live thoroughbred; and quarter horse races on a seasonal basis.

