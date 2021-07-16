Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CGEMY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Capgemini in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Capgemini in a report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of CGEMY opened at $39.35 on Tuesday. Capgemini has a 1 year low of $22.45 and a 1 year high of $39.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.79.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.776 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a yield of 2.1%.

About Capgemini

Capgemini SE provides consulting, digital transformation, technology, and engineering services in North America, France, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers strategy and transformation services, including strategy, technology, data science, and creative design to support various clients within the digital economy.

