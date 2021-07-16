Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a drop of 99.7% from the June 15th total of 5,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of COF traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $160.35. 3,059,470 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,248,259. The company has a market capitalization of $72.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.59. Capital One Financial has a 12 month low of $60.30 and a 12 month high of $168.00.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by $2.86. The firm had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 23.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($3.02) EPS. Analysts expect that Capital One Financial will post 19.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.63%.

In related news, insider Jory A. Berson sold 24,435 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.41, for a total value of $4,017,358.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 16,778 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.93, for a total value of $2,465,191.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,353,852.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,345 shares of company stock valued at $9,889,341. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 30,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,736,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 134,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,785,000 after purchasing an additional 61,657 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 16,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on COF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Capital One Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.00.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

See Also: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.