Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 17.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,036 shares during the quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COF. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 429,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,453,000 after acquiring an additional 117,125 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 298.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 30,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after buying an additional 23,118 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Capital One Financial by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 82,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,195,000 after buying an additional 6,220 shares during the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COF. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.00.

Shares of COF stock traded down $0.91 on Friday, hitting $159.44. 36,657 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,144,889. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $71.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.76. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $60.30 and a 1-year high of $168.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $158.59.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by $2.86. The business had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 23.91%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($3.02) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 19.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.63%.

In other news, insider Jory A. Berson sold 24,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.41, for a total value of $4,017,358.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 16,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.93, for a total value of $2,465,191.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,353,852.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,345 shares of company stock worth $9,889,341 over the last ninety days. 1.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Read More: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.