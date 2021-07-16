Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) PT Lowered to C$7.00

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$7.75 to C$7.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target suggests a potential upside of 38.61% from the company’s current price.

CS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Capstone Mining from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. CIBC boosted their price target on Capstone Mining from C$4.70 to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Capstone Mining from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Capstone Mining from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Capstone Mining from C$7.25 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.18.

Shares of TSE:CS traded down C$0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching C$5.05. 1,169,602 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,580,297. Capstone Mining has a 12 month low of C$0.95 and a 12 month high of C$6.64. The company has a market cap of C$2.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$5.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The mining company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$258.42 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Capstone Mining will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Dale Canfield Peniuk sold 50,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.38, for a total transaction of C$273,621.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 156,280 shares in the company, valued at C$840,786.40. Also, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 612,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.45, for a total transaction of C$3,338,221.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,347,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$18,253,648.18. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,067,312 shares of company stock valued at $5,870,093.

Capstone Mining Company Profile

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

