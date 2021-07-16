Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires 1,399 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,232 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $2,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in The Blackstone Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in The Blackstone Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Blackstone Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in The Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 60.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other The Blackstone Group news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 669 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total value of $66,184.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,283,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,985,756.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 33,404 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.88, for a total transaction of $3,002,351.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 363,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,670,391.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,656,272 shares of company stock worth $230,663,723. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BX stock opened at $102.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.26 and a 12-month high of $102.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.24.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 15.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is 123.77%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BX. raised their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Argus raised their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.50.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

