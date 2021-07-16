Captrust Financial Advisors Boosts Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 133.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,744 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 23,308 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Micron Technology were worth $3,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MU. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $906,961,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,413,327 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $557,335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443,179 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 368.7% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 2,043,423 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $180,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,458 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 14.3% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,781,447 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $951,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,290,460 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $472,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,159 shares in the last quarter. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 31,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total transaction of $2,498,101.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,965,831.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $397,025.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 257,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,488,313.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 175,122 shares of company stock valued at $14,048,471 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target (up previously from $118.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.61.

MU stock opened at $76.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.25 and a twelve month high of $96.96. The company has a market capitalization of $86.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.85.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

