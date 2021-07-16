Captrust Financial Advisors Grows Holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 53.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,112 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,342 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF were worth $2,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HYD. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $158,049,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,546,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,719,000 after buying an additional 6,871 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 880,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,159,000 after buying an additional 19,581 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 13.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 859,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,398,000 after buying an additional 101,427 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 590,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,708,000 after buying an additional 35,679 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA HYD opened at $63.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.21. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.01 and a fifty-two week high of $63.92.

