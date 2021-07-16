Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 163 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Captrust Financial Advisors lessened its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,725 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $2,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 157.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VMC shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.64.

Shares of NYSE:VMC opened at $176.66 on Friday. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $114.83 and a 52-week high of $194.17. The firm has a market cap of $23.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $179.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Vulcan Materials’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

