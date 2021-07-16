Captrust Financial Advisors Trims Stock Holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Captrust Financial Advisors reduced its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 27.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,484 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors owned about 0.06% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $2,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 20,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Cpwm LLC purchased a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the first quarter worth about $999,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 171.1% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 86,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,488,000 after buying an additional 54,704 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 19.6% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,025,000.

NYSEARCA BOND opened at $111.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.53. Pimco Total Return ETF has a twelve month low of $109.01 and a twelve month high of $113.22.

