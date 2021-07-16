CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Chairman Sells $374,339.50 in Stock

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Chairman Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $374,339.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 754,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,180,895.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Langley Steinert also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 12th, Langley Steinert sold 31,098 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $876,652.62.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.74, for a total value of $374,199.56.

On Friday, July 9th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total value of $360,485.44.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Langley Steinert sold 10,310 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.16, for a total value of $259,399.60.

On Wednesday, June 30th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total value of $368,462.02.

On Thursday, June 24th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total value of $383,155.72.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total value of $353,628.38.

On Monday, June 14th, Langley Steinert sold 1,350 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $33,831.00.

On Friday, June 11th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total value of $351,669.22.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Langley Steinert sold 9,198 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total value of $232,801.38.

NASDAQ:CARG opened at $26.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.90. CarGurus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.24 and a twelve month high of $36.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.57.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.10. CarGurus had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 15.43%. The company had revenue of $174.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CARG. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of CarGurus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 2,456.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CarGurus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CARG. Zacks Investment Research cut CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on CarGurus from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James raised CarGurus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on CarGurus in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.33.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

