Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.46 Billion

Analysts expect that Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) will report $2.46 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for Carvana’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.14 billion and the highest is $3.13 billion. Carvana posted sales of $1.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 119.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Carvana will report full-year sales of $9.92 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.08 billion to $11.23 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $13.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.75 billion to $15.87 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Carvana.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.24. Carvana had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a negative return on equity of 13.10%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.18) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CVNA shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Carvana from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Carvana in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Carvana in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities increased their target price on Carvana from $290.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised Carvana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.88.

In related news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.71, for a total value of $18,702,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,597,513.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.93, for a total value of $46,179.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,302 shares in the company, valued at $13,496,824.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,407,027 shares of company stock valued at $392,352,701 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Carvana in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Carvana in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Carvana in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Claar Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Carvana in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. 54.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CVNA traded up $1.89 on Friday, reaching $313.09. 32,601 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,450,008. Carvana has a fifty-two week low of $133.85 and a fifty-two week high of $329.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $278.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The company has a market capitalization of $53.97 billion, a PE ratio of -151.80 and a beta of 2.40.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

