CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) Short Interest Down 78.4% in June

CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,900 shares, a decline of 78.4% from the June 15th total of 124,400 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 25,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CBFV. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CB Financial Services by 14.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 261,335 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,782,000 after purchasing an additional 32,486 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 93,199 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,062,000 after buying an additional 28,063 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,706,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael grew its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 36,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,117 shares of the bank’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. 28.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CB Financial Services alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CB Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ CBFV opened at $23.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.10. The company has a market capitalization of $125.70 million, a P/E ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.81. CB Financial Services has a 52-week low of $16.45 and a 52-week high of $24.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. CB Financial Services had a negative net margin of 15.06% and a positive return on equity of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $13.15 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CB Financial Services will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. CB Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.90%.

About CB Financial Services

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for CB Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CB Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.