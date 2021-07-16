cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) Short Interest Update

cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a drop of 99.5% from the June 15th total of 1,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 281,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded cbdMD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $3.25 target price (down previously from $4.10) on shares of cbdMD in a research report on Friday, June 18th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of cbdMD in the 1st quarter worth $184,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of cbdMD by 2,719.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 134,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 130,085 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of cbdMD by 1,303.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 17,709 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of cbdMD by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 162,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 46,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of cbdMD in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. 19.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YCBD stock remained flat at $$2.60 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,720. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 5.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.69 million, a PE ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.73. cbdMD has a 12 month low of $1.76 and a 12 month high of $6.83.

cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $11.80 million during the quarter. cbdMD had a negative net margin of 79.89% and a negative return on equity of 35.34%. Analysts anticipate that cbdMD will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About cbdMD

cbdMD, Inc produces and distributes various cannabidiol (CBD) products. It owns and operates consumer hemp-based CBD brands, such as cbdMD and Paw CBD. Its cbdMD brand products include CDB tinctures, gummies, topicals, capsules, bath bombs, bath salts, and sleep aids. The company also offers veterinarian-formulated products, including tinctures, chews, and topicals under the Paw CBD brand name.

