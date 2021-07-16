CD Projekt (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) Downgraded by VTB Capital to “Hold”

CD Projekt (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) was downgraded by stock analysts at VTB Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. AlphaValue downgraded shares of CD Projekt to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CD Projekt in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank set a $13.19 price objective on shares of CD Projekt and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of CD Projekt from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of CD Projekt in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.19.

Shares of CD Projekt stock opened at $12.50 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.84. CD Projekt has a one year low of $10.11 and a one year high of $32.45.

CD Projekt SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and digital distribution of videogames for personal computers and video game consoles worldwide. It operates through two segments, CD PROJEKT RED and GOG.com. The company's product portfolio comprises The Witcher; The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings; The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Hearts of Stone games, and Blood and Wine; Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales; Gwent: The Witcher Card game; and Cyberpunk 2077.

