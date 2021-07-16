CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Insider Frederick J. Kulevich Sells 2,500 Shares

CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) insider Frederick J. Kulevich sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total value of $419,725.00.

CDW opened at $175.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $170.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The stock has a market cap of $24.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.62, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.11. CDW Co. has a 52 week low of $105.87 and a 52 week high of $184.58.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 83.86% and a net margin of 4.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. Analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.43%.

CDW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on CDW from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CDW from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. upped their target price on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.67.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. One Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CDW by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Mark Stevens raised its stake in shares of CDW by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Mark Stevens now owns 4,018 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of CDW by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of CDW by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 2,665 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CDW by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,798 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

