Cedric Pech Sells 20,000 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CRO Cedric Pech sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.53, for a total value of $7,050,600.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 42,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,013,547.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Cedric Pech also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 6th, Cedric Pech sold 3,246 shares of MongoDB stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.19, for a total value of $1,165,930.74.

On Thursday, July 1st, Cedric Pech sold 527 shares of MongoDB stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.62, for a total value of $190,046.74.

On Monday, June 14th, Cedric Pech sold 20,000 shares of MongoDB stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.50, for a total value of $6,770,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 8th, Cedric Pech sold 9,170 shares of MongoDB stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.70, for a total value of $2,922,479.00.

MDB stock opened at $334.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $322.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.33. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.27 and a 1-year high of $428.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a PE ratio of -72.56 and a beta of 0.75.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.21. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 648.36% and a negative net margin of 43.16%. The firm had revenue of $181.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDB has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on MongoDB from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on MongoDB from $415.00 to $377.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. lifted their target price on MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $376.75.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

