Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Trading Down 5.1%

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)’s share price traded down 5.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $68.07 and last traded at $68.07. 5,841 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,040,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.76.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Celsius from $74.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Celsius from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Celsius presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.50.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.37. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 592.09 and a beta of 2.11.
In other Celsius news, Director William H. Milmoe sold 148,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $9,251,937.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,069 shares in the company, valued at $2,816,812.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl Desantis sold 2,928,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $183,019,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,226,341 shares of company stock worth $201,646,313. Company insiders own 13.19% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in Celsius by 290.1% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 98,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,951,000 after acquiring an additional 73,179 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Celsius by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 53,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 6,663 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Celsius by 2,063.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 192,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,229,000 after purchasing an additional 183,200 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Celsius in the 1st quarter worth about $318,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Celsius in the 4th quarter worth about $348,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.
About Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH)
Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.
Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings
Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.