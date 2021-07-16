Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Trading Down 5.1%

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)’s share price traded down 5.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $68.07 and last traded at $68.07. 5,841 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,040,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.76.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Celsius from $74.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Celsius from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Celsius presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.37. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 592.09 and a beta of 2.11.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Celsius had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 77.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Celsius news, Director William H. Milmoe sold 148,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $9,251,937.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,069 shares in the company, valued at $2,816,812.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl Desantis sold 2,928,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $183,019,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,226,341 shares of company stock worth $201,646,313. Company insiders own 13.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in Celsius by 290.1% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 98,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,951,000 after acquiring an additional 73,179 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Celsius by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 53,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 6,663 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Celsius by 2,063.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 192,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,229,000 after purchasing an additional 183,200 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Celsius in the 1st quarter worth about $318,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Celsius in the 4th quarter worth about $348,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

