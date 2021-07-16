Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) Short Interest Update

Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,970,000 shares, a growth of 125.9% from the June 15th total of 872,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 902,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ:CRNT opened at $3.49 on Friday. Ceragon Networks has a 1-year low of $2.05 and a 1-year high of $6.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.54.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Ceragon Networks had a negative return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $68.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.60 million. Research analysts expect that Ceragon Networks will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CRNT. Zacks Investment Research raised Ceragon Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised Ceragon Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Ceragon Networks by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,322,174 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,236,000 after purchasing an additional 172,474 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $6,151,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $7,568,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Ceragon Networks by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,348,762 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,085,000 after purchasing an additional 205,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ceragon Networks by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,161,214 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,378,000 after acquiring an additional 508,091 shares in the last quarter. 13.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ceragon Networks

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice and data services. Its wireless backhaul solutions use microwave and millimeter wave technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small/distributed cells, and the core of the service provider's network.

