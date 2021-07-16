Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $25.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Cerevel Therapeutics Inc. treats neuroscience diseases. The company’s diversified pipeline comprising clinical-stage investigational therapies and several preclinical compounds to treat neuroscience diseases, including schizophrenia, epilepsy, Parkinson’s disease and substance use disorder. Cerevel Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Acquisition Corp II, is headquartered in Boston. “

Get Cerevel Therapeutics alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Cerevel Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.40.

Shares of NASDAQ CERE opened at $21.31 on Thursday. Cerevel Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $31.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion and a PE ratio of -10.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.08.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.01. Analysts expect that Cerevel Therapeutics will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Cerevel Therapeutics news, Director Gabrielle Sulzberger bought 21,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.06 per share, for a total transaction of $275,357.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,723.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $36,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $120,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $178,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $178,000. 78.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cerevel Therapeutics

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing CVL-231, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase II proof-of-concept trials in drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal onset epilepsy, as well as Phase I proof-of-principle trial for acute anxiety.

Featured Article: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cerevel Therapeutics (CERE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cerevel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerevel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.