Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.44 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) will post $1.44 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Cerner’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.45 billion. Cerner reported sales of $1.33 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cerner will report full-year sales of $5.80 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.76 billion to $5.85 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $6.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.99 billion to $6.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cerner.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Cerner had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Cerner from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.31.

In other news, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 88,729 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $6,775,346.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,775,346.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,480 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total transaction of $422,288.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,146.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Cerner by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cerner by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cerner by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Cerner by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 11,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cerner by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 11,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CERN opened at $79.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.09. Cerner has a 52-week low of $66.75 and a 52-week high of $84.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.92%.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

