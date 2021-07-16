ChainX (PCX) Market Cap Hits $29.39 Million

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 16th. During the last week, ChainX has traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar. One ChainX coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.72 or 0.00008570 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ChainX has a market cap of $29.39 million and $664,137.00 worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003148 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001877 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00039660 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.13 or 0.00107415 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.86 or 0.00147490 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $31,714.31 or 0.99817076 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002853 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003144 BTC.

ChainX Coin Profile

ChainX’s total supply is 10,794,475 coins. ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org . ChainX’s official message board is medium.com/@chainx_org . The official website for ChainX is chainx.org . The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainX transforms inter-chain assets in a unified way, and any chain can establish asset interoperability with all chains as long as it establishes a connection with ChainX. ChainX value user's mining power based on the market value of BTC, DOT, ETH, ERC20, EOS, and other assets that user cross-chain deposit in. There is no ICO and pre-mining. ChainX will try to make the validator scalable and civilization. ChainX will use the POS algorithm to establish the first blockchain network that can game for a long time. “

Buying and Selling ChainX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChainX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChainX using one of the exchanges listed above.

