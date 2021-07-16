Charles Stanley Group (LON:CAY) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Charles Stanley Group (LON:CAY) in a research note published on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 380 ($4.96) price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 380 ($4.96) price objective on shares of Charles Stanley Group in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 406 ($5.30) price objective on shares of Charles Stanley Group in a research note on Monday.

Charles Stanley Group stock opened at GBX 368 ($4.81) on Monday. Charles Stanley Group has a 1-year low of GBX 218 ($2.85) and a 1-year high of GBX 370 ($4.83). The stock has a market cap of £191.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.85, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 350.79.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 9 ($0.12) per share. This is a positive change from Charles Stanley Group’s previous dividend of $3.00. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Charles Stanley Group’s payout ratio is 0.45%.

About Charles Stanley Group

Charles Stanley Group PLC provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three divisions: Investment Management Services, Financial Planning, and Charles Stanley Direct. The Investment Management Services division offers discretionary, advisory, and execution-only services to private clients, trusts, charities, and companies.

