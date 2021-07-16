Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $756.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Charter benefits from growth in Internet and mobile revenues as well as an expanding user base. The company continues to witness strong spike in Internet usage due to the coronavirus-induced work-from-home and online-learning wave. Charter’s expanding mobile-subscriber base is also a key catalyst. The company’s broadband service has gained traction among SMBs and enterprises. However, Charter persistently suffers video-subscriber attrition, primarily due to cord-cutting and stiff competition from streamers like Netflix, Disney+ and Amazon prime video. Moreover, due to rising job cuts, cord cutting and subscription dues are expected to shoot up, which doesn’t bode well for Charter’s top line. Additionally, Charter has a leveraged balance sheet, which is a concern. Shares of Charter have underperformed the industry year to date.”

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $708.00 to $724.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Charter Communications from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $708.00 to $724.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, TD Securities raised Charter Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $730.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $704.93 on Tuesday. Charter Communications has a twelve month low of $547.78 and a twelve month high of $749.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $699.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.92, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.99.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.34 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $12.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.50 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 7.43%. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Charter Communications will post 19.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $46,320.00. Also, COO John Bickham sold 14,376 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.13, for a total transaction of $9,849,428.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,166 shares of company stock worth $25,201,984 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 117.4% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at $36,000. 69.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

