Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$8.69.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CHE.UN. Scotiabank lowered Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. National Bankshares raised Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$7.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund to C$10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$9.00 target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund stock traded down C$0.08 on Friday, reaching C$6.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,906. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.87, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.62. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a twelve month low of C$4.07 and a twelve month high of C$8.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$675.23 million and a P/E ratio of -6.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$7.28.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.29%. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund’s payout ratio is presently -62.24%.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Company Profile

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

