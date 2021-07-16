Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Now Covered by Exane BNP Paribas

Investment analysts at Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 30.34% from the stock’s current price.

CHWY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Chewy from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Cfra assumed coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Chewy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.26.

Chewy stock opened at $77.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,874.50, a P/E/G ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 0.08. Chewy has a 1-year low of $45.25 and a 1-year high of $120.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.20.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Chewy will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Chewy news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 37,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $2,798,316.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,748,579.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Satish Mehta sold 31,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $2,365,410.88. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 209,533 shares in the company, valued at $15,723,356.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 239,436 shares of company stock valued at $18,199,174 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Chewy by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 297,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,196,000 after acquiring an additional 6,243 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Chewy by 294.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 18,123 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Chewy by 758.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 115,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,803,000 after acquiring an additional 102,240 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chewy by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,679,000 after purchasing an additional 8,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chewy by 502.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 85,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,244,000 after purchasing an additional 71,323 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

