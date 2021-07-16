Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) Director L Amy Newmark Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) Director L Amy Newmark sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total transaction of $184,900.00.

L Amy Newmark also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment alerts:

On Tuesday, June 15th, L Amy Newmark sold 160 shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $6,040.00.

On Thursday, June 10th, L Amy Newmark sold 9,000 shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total transaction of $319,230.00.

On Monday, June 7th, L Amy Newmark sold 3,000 shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total transaction of $99,480.00.

On Thursday, June 3rd, L Amy Newmark sold 2,009 shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.60, for a total transaction of $57,457.40.

On Wednesday, May 26th, L Amy Newmark sold 1,513 shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.78, for a total transaction of $43,544.14.

On Monday, May 24th, L Amy Newmark sold 1,307 shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $37,772.30.

On Thursday, May 20th, L Amy Newmark sold 300 shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $8,670.00.

NASDAQ:CSSE opened at $37.44 on Friday. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.18 and a 12-month high of $47.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.83.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.30. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative net margin of 47.73% and a negative return on equity of 66.86%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.57 million. Analysts expect that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSSE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Islet Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $12,260,000. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $402,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $828,000. 23.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Company Profile

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based video-on-demand (VOD) networks, including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, EspaÃ±olflix, and FrightPix.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.