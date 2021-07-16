Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) Short Interest Down 95.1% in June

Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 407,300 shares, a drop of 95.1% from the June 15th total of 8,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

CIM has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Chimera Investment from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chimera Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

CIM stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,214,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,075,306. Chimera Investment has a 52-week low of $8.05 and a 52-week high of $15.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.55. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 10.01, a current ratio of 10.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.06. Chimera Investment had a net margin of 61.53% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $135.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.06 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Chimera Investment will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.15%. This is a positive change from Chimera Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.41%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 54,285.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 181.2% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,926 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Chimera Investment by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Chimera Investment during the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.64% of the company’s stock.

Chimera Investment Company Profile

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

