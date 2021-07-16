China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY) Short Interest Up 72.2% in June

China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, an increase of 72.2% from the June 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 114,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised China Construction Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised China Construction Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut China Construction Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of CICHY stock opened at $14.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $178.63 billion, a PE ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.73. China Construction Bank has a 52-week low of $12.65 and a 52-week high of $17.29.

China Construction Bank (OTCMKTS:CICHY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $29.96 billion during the quarter. China Construction Bank had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 23.53%. As a group, research analysts forecast that China Construction Bank will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a $1.0198 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a yield of 6.46%. China Construction Bank’s payout ratio is 28.34%.

China Construction Bank Company Profile

China Construction Bank Corporation provides various banking and related financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Business, and Others segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as foreign currency, all in one accounts, RMB, corporate term and notification, and corporate demand deposits, as well corporate deposits by agreement.

