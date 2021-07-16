Christopher Bones Acquires 4,500 Shares of Equals Group plc (LON:EQLS) Stock

Equals Group plc (LON:EQLS) insider Christopher Bones acquired 4,500 shares of Equals Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 46 ($0.60) per share, with a total value of £2,070 ($2,704.47).

LON:EQLS opened at GBX 44.75 ($0.58) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 43.85. Equals Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 22 ($0.29) and a 52 week high of GBX 58 ($0.76). The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.71. The company has a market cap of £79.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.28.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Equals Group from GBX 41 ($0.54) to GBX 54 ($0.71) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

Equals Group plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides foreign exchange payment services and banking services to private clients and corporations through prepaid currency cards, travel cash, international money transfers, and current accounts in the United Kingdom. It operates a platform that enables personal and business customers to make payments in a range of currencies, and across a range of products through an integrated system.

