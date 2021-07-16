CIBC Increases Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Price Target to C$48.00

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its target price hoisted by CIBC from C$35.00 to C$48.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “na” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 36.79% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. lifted their target price on Imperial Oil from C$32.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on Imperial Oil from C$37.75 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$36.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$45.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Imperial Oil from C$33.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$39.98.

IMO stock opened at C$35.09 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$39.03. The firm has a market cap of C$25.76 billion and a PE ratio of -19.98. Imperial Oil has a fifty-two week low of C$14.86 and a fifty-two week high of C$42.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.47, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$7 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.79 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Imperial Oil will post 3.7944126 earnings per share for the current year.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

