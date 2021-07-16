CIBC Increases Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Price Target to C$48.00

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its target price hoisted by CIBC from C$35.00 to C$48.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “na” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 36.79% from the company’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. lifted their target price on Imperial Oil from C$32.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on Imperial Oil from C$37.75 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$36.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$45.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Imperial Oil from C$33.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$39.98.
IMO stock opened at C$35.09 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$39.03. The firm has a market cap of C$25.76 billion and a PE ratio of -19.98. Imperial Oil has a fifty-two week low of C$14.86 and a fifty-two week high of C$42.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.47, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.98.
Imperial Oil Company Profile
Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.
