CIBC Raises CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Price Target to C$123.00

CGI (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB) had its price target upped by CIBC from C$110.00 to C$123.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GIB.A. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of CGI from C$115.00 to C$121.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$112.00 to C$114.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$110.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$120.00 price objective on shares of CGI in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of CGI to C$130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$117.67.

Get CGI alerts:

TSE GIB.A opened at C$115.75 on Thursday. CGI has a 12 month low of C$80.29 and a 12 month high of C$116.07. The company has a market cap of C$28.70 billion and a PE ratio of 25.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$110.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.09.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.