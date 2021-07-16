Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. The company is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel anti-infectives. Its product pipeline includes CD101 IV, a long-acting echinocandin antifungal, CD101 topical and C001 which are in different clinical trial. The company developed its product using Cloudbreak(TM) immunotherapy platform. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

Shares of NASDAQ CDTX opened at $1.67 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.01. Cidara Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.46 and a 52-week high of $4.34.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.00 million. Cidara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 635.11% and a negative return on equity of 363.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cidara Therapeutics will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 99.2% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 187,170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 93,210 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 11.9% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,902 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 6,173 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 46.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 197,517 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 62,258 shares during the last quarter. 44.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cidara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel long-acting anti-infectives for the treatment and prevention of diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

