Cineworld Group (LON:CINE) Price Target Lowered to GBX 75 at Peel Hunt

Cineworld Group (LON:CINE) had its price objective lowered by Peel Hunt from GBX 85 ($1.11) to GBX 75 ($0.98) in a report issued on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CINE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Cineworld Group from GBX 50 ($0.65) to GBX 74 ($0.97) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Numis Securities reissued a reduce rating and set a GBX 75 ($0.98) price target on shares of Cineworld Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Peel Hunt dropped their target price on shares of Cineworld Group from GBX 85 ($1.11) to GBX 75 ($0.98) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 115 ($1.50) target price on shares of Cineworld Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Cineworld Group from GBX 70 ($0.91) to GBX 85 ($1.11) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Cineworld Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 77 ($1.01).

Shares of CINE opened at GBX 57.32 ($0.75) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £787.00 million and a PE ratio of -0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,825.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 270.67. Cineworld Group has a twelve month low of GBX 15.11 ($0.20) and a twelve month high of GBX 124.85 ($1.63).

Cineworld Group plc engages in the cinema business. It is also involved in financing, retail, cinema property leasing, property, ticket booking, film distribution, advertising, general partner, and gift promotion activities. The company operates its cinema sites under the Regal, United Artists, Edwards theatres, Cineworld, Picturehouse, Cinema City, Yes Planet, and Rav-Chen brands.

