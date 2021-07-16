Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Posts Earnings Results

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cintas had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Cintas stock traded up $16.68 on Friday, reaching $385.83. The stock had a trading volume of 20,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,272. Cintas has a fifty-two week low of $274.55 and a fifty-two week high of $392.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $362.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $40.52 billion, a PE ratio of 40.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.50.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cintas from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cintas from $333.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Cintas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $389.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $389.89.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

