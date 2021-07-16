Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Price Target Raised to $353.00

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $333.00 to $353.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 4.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Cintas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $389.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cintas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $389.89.

CTAS opened at $369.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $362.95. Cintas has a 12-month low of $274.55 and a 12-month high of $392.25.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cintas will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cintas in the fourth quarter worth $278,109,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cintas by 272.3% during the first quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 825,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $281,710,000 after acquiring an additional 603,659 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Cintas by 63.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,048,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $357,878,000 after acquiring an additional 407,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Cintas by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 485,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $171,536,000 after acquiring an additional 207,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in Cintas by 2,576.9% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 160,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,756,000 after acquiring an additional 154,436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.04% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

