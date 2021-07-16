Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS traded up $12.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $381.25. 6,483 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 478,272. The company has a market capitalization of $40.04 billion, a PE ratio of 40.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $362.95. Cintas has a 1-year low of $274.55 and a 1-year high of $392.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Cintas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $389.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $333.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $389.89.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

