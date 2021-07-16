CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) Director Buys $34,850.00 in Stock

CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) Director Bruce M. Lisman acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.85 per share, for a total transaction of $34,850.00.

CIRCOR International stock opened at $30.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company has a market capitalization of $612.56 million, a P/E ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 2.63. CIRCOR International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.75 and a fifty-two week high of $43.20.

Get CIRCOR International alerts:

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. CIRCOR International had a negative net margin of 14.92% and a positive return on equity of 13.39%. The business had revenue of $180.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.35 million. As a group, research analysts expect that CIRCOR International, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 1.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in CIRCOR International in the 1st quarter worth $116,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in CIRCOR International by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 5,040 shares during the last quarter. 94.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CIR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of CIRCOR International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CIRCOR International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

CIRCOR International Company Profile

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes flow and motion control products. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial. The Aerospace & Defense segment manufactures and markets control valves, pumps, regulators, fluid controls, actuation systems, pneumatic valves and controls, electro-mechanical controls, motors, and other flow control products and systems.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for CIRCOR International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIRCOR International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.