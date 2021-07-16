CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) Director Buys $34,850.00 in Stock

CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) Director Bruce M. Lisman acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.85 per share, for a total transaction of $34,850.00.
CIRCOR International stock opened at $30.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company has a market capitalization of $612.56 million, a P/E ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 2.63. CIRCOR International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.75 and a fifty-two week high of $43.20.
CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. CIRCOR International had a negative net margin of 14.92% and a positive return on equity of 13.39%. The business had revenue of $180.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.35 million. As a group, research analysts expect that CIRCOR International, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.
CIR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of CIRCOR International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CIRCOR International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.
CIRCOR International Company Profile
CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes flow and motion control products. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial. The Aerospace & Defense segment manufactures and markets control valves, pumps, regulators, fluid controls, actuation systems, pneumatic valves and controls, electro-mechanical controls, motors, and other flow control products and systems.
