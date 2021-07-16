Citigroup Begins Coverage on Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG)

Equities research analysts at Citigroup started coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CFG. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Citizens Financial Group stock traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,132,318. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.78. Citizens Financial Group has a twelve month low of $23.46 and a twelve month high of $51.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.70.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 21.53% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 58,171 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 11,975 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $615,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 28,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 289.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 259,574 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,905,000 after acquiring an additional 192,971 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,316 shares of the bank’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

