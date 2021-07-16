Citigroup Inc. Buys 1,863 Shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,395 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in CTS were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CTS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,971,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of CTS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,519,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CTS by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,310,519 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $164,944,000 after purchasing an additional 272,891 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of CTS by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 446,213 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,859,000 after purchasing an additional 136,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of CTS by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 769,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $22,599,000 after purchasing an additional 94,428 shares during the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CTS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

Shares of CTS stock opened at $35.29 on Friday. CTS Co. has a 52-week low of $19.35 and a 52-week high of $39.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.41.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $128.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.81 million. CTS had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 9.54%. CTS’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CTS Co. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. CTS’s payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

