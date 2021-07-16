Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Short Interest Update

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 599,100 shares, a decline of 98.0% from the June 15th total of 30,620,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,940,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on C. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Argus upped their price target on Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Citigroup from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.88.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Shares of C traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $68.45. 18,848,714 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,314,900. Citigroup has a 1-year low of $40.49 and a 1-year high of $80.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.92. The stock has a market cap of $141.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.90.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $17.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Citigroup will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 279.1% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Story: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.