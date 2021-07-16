Citigroup Inc. Purchases 929 Shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,279 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EELV. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 162.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 105,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 65,526 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 241,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,697,000 after buying an additional 7,735 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000.

Get Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:EELV opened at $24.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.38. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.47 and a fifty-two week high of $25.08.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.