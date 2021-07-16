Citigroup Inc. Purchases Shares of 33,404 Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI)

Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 33,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $133,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Radius Global Infrastructure news, major shareholder V Trading Subsidiary Lp Dkldo purchased 925,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.95 per share, with a total value of $12,903,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:RADI opened at $14.28 on Friday. Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.57 and a 1 year high of $16.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $22.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.59 million. Research analysts expect that Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RADI shares. Raymond James initiated coverage on Radius Global Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Radius Global Infrastructure in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of wireless telecom real properties. The company leases ground or rooftops, wireless towers or antennae, and other structures underlying wireless communications cell sites. As of March 31, 2021, it had interests in 7,435 leases situated on 5,627 communications sites located in the United States and 18 other countries.

