Citigroup Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT)

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) by 37.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 34,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,548 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLDT. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust during the first quarter worth $188,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 17.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter worth $266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CLDT opened at $12.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.51. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 52-week low of $5.02 and a 52-week high of $14.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $601.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.94 and a beta of 2.10.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.54. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 6.36% and a negative net margin of 38.31%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on CLDT shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. B. Riley upped their price target on Chatham Lodging Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Chatham Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.38.

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

