Citigroup Inc. Sells 2,543 Shares of Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,543 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.07% of Vapotherm worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Vapotherm by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its position in shares of Vapotherm by 0.6% in the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 136,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Vapotherm by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vapotherm by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 137,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vapotherm by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Vapotherm alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vapotherm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

In other Vapotherm news, insider Thomas W. Smith purchased 94,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.84 per share, with a total value of $2,247,253.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director James W. Liken purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.99 per share, for a total transaction of $169,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 122,232 shares of company stock valued at $2,839,042. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Vapotherm stock opened at $21.37 on Friday. Vapotherm, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.64 and a 1 year high of $54.42. The company has a market capitalization of $553.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.19 and a beta of -1.61. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.99.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.01. Vapotherm had a negative net margin of 34.60% and a negative return on equity of 35.95%. The business had revenue of $32.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.58 million. Analysts anticipate that Vapotherm, Inc. will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

Vapotherm Company Profile

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary high velocity therapy products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress in the United States and internationally. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

Featured Article: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vapotherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vapotherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.