Citigroup Inc. Sells 2,829 Shares of HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) by 20.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,829 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of HomeStreet worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in HomeStreet during the first quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of HomeStreet in the first quarter worth approximately $256,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of HomeStreet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of HomeStreet by 105.7% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 3,337 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of HomeStreet by 360.3% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 6,503 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

HMST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of HomeStreet from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:HMST opened at $38.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.61. HomeStreet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.31 and a fifty-two week high of $52.46. The company has a market capitalization of $831.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.00.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.23. HomeStreet had a net margin of 25.92% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The firm had revenue of $93.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.16 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. HomeStreet’s payout ratio is 25.97%.

In other HomeStreet news, CFO John Michel purchased 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.60 per share, with a total value of $357,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products and services. Its loan products include commercial business and agriculture loans, single family residential mortgages, consumer loans, commercial loans secured by residential and commercial real estate, and construction loans for residential and commercial real estate development, as well as consumer installment loans and permanent loans on commercial real estate and single family residences.

